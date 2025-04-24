FAVBET Tech continues cooperation with Wtech for the development of women in the tech industry

Ukrainian IT company FAVBET Tech continues to support the women's community Wtech and the Wtech & Friends program. This initiative is aimed at developing women's leadership in the technology sector and expanding opportunities for industry participants by uniting with leading companies in the market.

With the support of FAVBET Tech, the Wtech women's community envisages the implementation of joint initiatives aimed at supporting women in the technology environment. The company will continue to participate in educational, networking and mentoring projects of the community, as well as participate in events and support the development of Wtech's international presence.

"We believe in the power of communities - especially in times when Ukrainian IT plays a crucial role for the economic stability of the country. FAVBET Tech supports efforts aimed at strengthening the voice of women in the tech industry, creating a safe environment for growth and uniting talented professionals around the world", FAVBET Tech comments.

Photo: WTech

Founded in 2018, Wtech is today the largest international community for women in tech business, with over 7,000 members in over 30 countries. At the heart of the community is a global team of over 100 volunteers who work daily to develop the network and support members.

Photo: WTech

Cooperation with Wtech & Friends is a logical continuation of the company's consistent strategy to support women's leadership, develop the Ukrainian IT industry and develop the technological community.

At the end of 2024, the company entered the top 50 largest product IT companies in Ukraine according to DOU. FAVBET Tech is actively developing the Ukrainian technological ecosystem, is a member of the IT Ukraine Association, in cooperation with which it initiated the creation of the first AI committee in Ukraine. In addition, the company is among the five largest taxpayers among residents of "Diia.City"