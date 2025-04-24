FAVBET Tech continues cooperation with Wtech for the development of women in the tech industry

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 15479 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 34856 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 24, 08:13 AM • 72894 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 128680 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 159661 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221421 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 107852 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 182433 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 61398 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42867 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+24°
3.3m/s
32%
746 mm
Popular news

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79434 views

Trump puts Europe before a choice: support for Ukraine or recognition of the annexation of Crimea - FT

April 24, 08:18 AM • 11236 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40135 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42398 views

The first minutes after the Russian strike on Kyiv: Biloshitskyi showed the video

12:26 PM • 18809 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 42578 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 221421 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 127242 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 182433 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 135255 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Cyril Ramaphosa

Andrzej Duda

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

South Africa

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

03:17 PM • 346 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

02:13 PM • 4638 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 40257 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 79554 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 53041 views
Actual

Telegram

Financial Times

The New York Times

9K720 Iskander

KAB-250

FAVBET Tech continues cooperation with Wtech for the development of women in the tech industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2844 views

FAVBET Tech continues to support Wtech, aimed at the development of women in the technology industry. The company participates in educational projects, events and supports the development of Wtech's international presence.

FAVBET Tech continues cooperation with Wtech for the development of women in the tech industry
Photo: WTech

Ukrainian IT company FAVBET Tech continues to support the women's community Wtech and the Wtech & Friends program. This initiative is aimed at developing women's leadership in the technology sector and expanding opportunities for industry participants by uniting with leading companies in the market.

With the support of FAVBET Tech, the Wtech women's community envisages the implementation of joint initiatives aimed at supporting women in the technology environment. The company will continue to participate in educational, networking and mentoring projects of the community, as well as participate in events and support the development of Wtech's international presence.

"We believe in the power of communities - especially in times when Ukrainian IT plays a crucial role for the economic stability of the country. FAVBET Tech supports efforts aimed at strengthening the voice of women in the tech industry, creating a safe environment for growth and uniting talented professionals around the world", FAVBET Tech comments.

Photo: WTech  
Photo: WTech  

Founded in 2018, Wtech is today the largest international community for women in tech business, with over 7,000 members in over 30 countries. At the heart of the community is a global team of over 100 volunteers who work daily to develop the network and support members.

Photo: WTech   
Photo: WTech   

Cooperation with Wtech & Friends is a logical continuation of the company's consistent strategy to support women's leadership, develop the Ukrainian IT industry and develop the technological community. 

At the end of 2024, the company entered the top 50 largest product IT companies in Ukraine according to DOU. FAVBET Tech is actively developing the Ukrainian technological ecosystem, is a member of the IT Ukraine Association, in cooperation with which it initiated the creation of the first AI committee in Ukraine. In addition, the company is among the five largest taxpayers among residents of "Diia.City"

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Technologies
Ukraine
Brent
$66.47
Bitcoin
$93,093.10
S&P 500
$5,442.25
Tesla
$254.90
Газ TTF
$33.52
Золото
$3,338.49
Ethereum
$1,765.25