Explosions reported in Khmelnytskyi, Dnipro and Vinnytsia during air raid alert

Sounds of explosions are reported in Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia and Dnipro amid air raid alerts, UNN reports.

Details

"Sounds of explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky," Suspilne reported.

"Sounds of explosions can be heard in Dnipro," Suspilne also reported. Later, it added: "Repeated sounds of explosions are heard in Dnipro.

"Dnipro is a shelter!" - the Ukrainian Air Force called on Telegram.

"The sound of explosions was heard in Vinnytsia," Suspilne also noted.

"Vinnytsia is a shelter!" - the Ukrainian Air Force called.

"In Vinnytsia, the sound of an explosion was heard again," Suspilne TV channel notes.

Meanwhile, authorities in the regions are urging residents to stay in shelters.

"Friends! Stay in the shelters until the air raid is over!" - Andriy Raykovych, head of the Kirovohrad RMA, wrote in Telegram.

"A missile in the direction of Cherkasy. We are protecting ourselves!", said Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, on Telegram.