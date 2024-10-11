Explosions reported again in Khmelnytsky region

The sounds of explosions were reported in Khmelnytsky region again. The Ukrainian Air Force had previously warned of enemy attack drones in a number of regions, including on a course to Khmelnytsky, UNN reports.

Details

"Sounds of explosions can be heard in Khmelnytsky region," Suspilne reports.

By 10 a.m., according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the movement of enemy attack drones was recorded:

UAV in the northern part of Vinnytsia region, heading for Khmelnytsky region.

UAV in the southern part of Zhytomyr region, heading west.

UAV in Poltava region, heading west.

Previously

The head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, reported that three enemy Shahed drones were destroyed in Khmelnytsky region during a morning air raid.