Explosions in the Poltava region: the enemy attacked the region, there is a wounded woman

The Russian army attacked the Poltava region. According to the chairman of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, there is a victim, reports UNN.

In the Poltava region, the sounds of explosions were heard. Again, the enemy attacked the area. According to preliminary information, one civilian was injured in the Mirgorod district Pronin said.

According to him, the information is being clarified.

An explosion occurred in Mirgorod-mass media