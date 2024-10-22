Explosions in Dnipro: houses damaged, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
At night, explosions occurred in Dnipro, damaging windows and doors of private homes. Dnipropetrovs'k region was hit by kamikaze drones and artillery, in particular in Nikopol and other communities, with no casualties.
At night, explosions were heard in Dnipro, as a result of which windows and doors were smashed in two private houses. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
At the same time, the Dnipropetrovs'k region was attacked by the aggressor: in the evening, terrorists continued to hit the area with kamikaze drones and artillery, including Grad multiple rocket launchers. The attacks affected Nikopol, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska and Myrivska communities.
Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries.