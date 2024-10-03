Expenditures from the general fund of the state budget for 9 months exceeded revenues by UAH 800.5 billion - Ministry of Finance

In January-September, the state budget of Ukraine received about UAH 2.17 trillion, of which UAH 1.54 trillion went to the general fund. Cash expenditures for this period amounted to UAH 2.97 trillion, of which UAH 2.34 trillion came from the general fund. Thus, expenditures from the general fund of the state budget for 9 months exceeded revenues by UAH 800.5 billion. This was reported by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the State Treasury Service, in January-September 2024, the general fund of the state budget received 1 542.0 billion hryvnias. According to the Ministry of Finance, an important source of state budget revenues was the funds received by Ukraine in the form of international assistance (grants) - UAH 268.3 billion.

In general, in January-September 2024, the general and special funds of the state budget received UAH 2 167.2 billion in taxes, fees and other payments.

At the same time, in January-September 2024, the cash expenditures of the state budget amounted to UAH 2,973.7 billion, including the general fund - UAH 2,342.5 billion.

In January-September 2024 , the unified social contribution to the pension and social insurance funds amounted to UAH 393.0 billion, of which UAH 46.7 billion was received in September.

In particular, according to the Treasury, in September 2024, the general fund of the state budget received UAH 122.9 billion, and the general and special funds of the state budget received UAH 231.6 billion in taxes, fees and other payments.

The Ministry of Finance does not provide statistics on the budget deficit.

