Ex-Deputy Prosecutor General Olha Kolinko and her daughter found dead in Kyiv - source

Former Deputy Prosecutor General Olga Kolinko and her daughter Yaroslava were found dead in the capital. The cause of death is currently unknown. This was reported to UNN correspondent by a source in law enforcement agencies.

Details

A source of UNN confirmed the death of former Deputy Prosecutor General Olga Kolinko and her daughter. However, the source refrained from commenting on the cause of death

"It will be possible to say whether it was a natural or violent death after the autopsy results," the source told UNN.

Addendum

Olha Kolinko was a well-known prosecutor and led high-profile cases, including against former Prime Minister Pavlo Lazarenko, former Speaker Oleksandr Tkachenko, Yukhym Zvyahilskyi, personal assistant to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Moroz, and former Prosecutor General Sviatoslav Piskun.

Olga Kolinko has twice served as Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine. In 2001-2003, she headed the Committee on Combating Organized Crime and Corruption.