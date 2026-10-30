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Europe will not be included in the trilateral group in Abu Dhabi: the Foreign Ministry revealed the format of the upcoming talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5900 views

Europe will participate in negotiations on ending the war, but will not join the trilateral group of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. The format of its representation is still being coordinated.

Europe will not be included in the trilateral group in Abu Dhabi: the Foreign Ministry revealed the format of the upcoming talks

Kyiv’s European partners will join the negotiation process in Abu Dhabi, but will not be directly part of the trilateral group comprising Ukraine, the United States and Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated this on October 30, UNN reports, citing Novyny.LIVE.

Details

According to Tykhyi, the European component will necessarily be present in the negotiation process, since it is impossible to resolve a number of key issues related to ending the war without the participation of European states. In particular, this concerns security guarantees for Ukraine, ensuring a possible ceasefire, and the post-war reconstruction of the country.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that Europe itself should determine the specific format of participation and representation of its European partners. It is fundamentally important for Ukraine that such representation be as broad as possible and reflect the common position of its European allies.

What matters most to us is that there be an appropriate mandate — that whatever the representation may be, it encompass all of Europe, the entire European community

 - Tykhyi noted.

He also said that he was currently unaware of any agreed-upon separate list of European countries that could represent Europe’s interests within the negotiation process. According to the spokesperson for the relevant ministry, contacts involving Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha are being worked on in the E5 format, which includes the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Poland, to ensure coordination of positions.

The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that Ukraine is interested in the broadest possible representation of European interests in the peace process. This is necessary to preserve the unity of the allies and coordinate further diplomatic steps.

Recall

Earlier, it became known that the European Commission and the European Council plan to send a delegation to negotiations in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of November.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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