Europe has entered a new "era of darkness" – Finland's president warned of dangerous changes in the world

Europe is experiencing a new "era of darkness" due to numerous wars, escalating tensions between the United States and China, and the destruction of the familiar world order. Finnish President Alexander Stubb said this during a speech at the College of Europe in Bruges, Politico reports, as cited by UNN.

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According to the Finnish president, the world has reached a historic turning point comparable to the end of World War II in 1945 and the fall of communist regimes in Europe in 1989.

In a sense, I began my studies in an era of light, while you are beginning your studies in an era of darkness. Previously, we could say that humanity's three greatest killers—disease, famine, and war—had been defeated. That is no longer the case. Light has given way to darkness — Stubb said.

Europe must create a new security system

The President of Finland stressed that, according to some estimates, around 65 wars and armed conflicts are currently taking place around the world. He called this the highest number since the end of World War II.

In Stubb's view, the future of global security will largely depend on whether the United States and China choose cooperation or further confrontation.

The Finnish president paid particular attention to the threat posed by Russia.

The key question for all of us is to create a European security structure that will guarantee that Russia will not attack its neighbors again — he stressed.

Stubb is convinced that NATO will remain the foundation of European security, but the continent needs additional mechanisms to prevent new wars.

At the same time, the President of Finland urged people not to lose optimism. He suggested that over the next 30 years, the European Union could expand from 27 to 40 states, including through the accession of Ukraine, Moldova, and Norway, as well as the possible return of the United Kingdom.

Europe is taking its defense into its own hands — five leading countries have made a major statement regarding NATO