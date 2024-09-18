EU may impose sanctions on financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia - Special Representative

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 105866 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110833 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 179362 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144038 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146956 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140457 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112210 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178208 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104819 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 36039 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 93715 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 63914 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 36802 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 54944 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 179352 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188333 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178202 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205421 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194163 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145252 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144901 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149353 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140570 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157242 views
Actual
EU may impose sanctions on financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia - Special Representative

EU may impose sanctions on financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia - Special Representative

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47790 views

The EU is considering sanctions against financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia and supplies from Southeast Asia.

European Union sanctions may target financial institutions that support the flow of military products to Russia, as well as the supply of products manufactured in Southeast Asia by Western subsidiaries, said the EU Special Representative for Sanctions David O'Sullivan, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

The bloc imposed large-scale sanctions against Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

EU Special Representative David O'Sullivan said that sanctions are not a "magic pill" and that their purpose is to make it harder, slower and more expensive for Russia to fuel its war machine. He added that he had no illusions about circumventing the restrictions and that listing companies that sell dual-use goods to Moscow is often an attempt to "hit the mole.

The EU has been successful in reducing the circumvention of sanctions through Central Asian states, he said, and the reduction in these flows has been evident after diplomatic efforts with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and others. However, he faces a more difficult task in stemming similar flows in Southeast Asia, where countries are producers and not just transit stations.

"Most of the products that go through China are produced by subsidiaries of Western companies in Southeast Asia," O'Sullivan said, speaking at a Brussels Think Tank event after visits to Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia to address these issues.

"We are talking about identifying financial institutions that potentially finance the transshipment of military products (to Russia)," he said.

"If such institutions are identified, they will be contacted and notified... if they do not stop, they risk being listed. The United States did this with great success in three cases earlier this year. We are starting to collect information and compare records," the special representative said.

He said that despite the restrictions, the measures of the EU and Western powers have pushed Russia to a war economy, which will cause great damage to the country's economic future and will become increasingly evident in the next year or two.

The US and the EU are concerned about China's exports of dual-use goods used by Russia in the war against Ukraine9/12/24, 9:50 AM • 82822 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
vietnamVietnam
malaysiaMalaysia
thailandThailand
uzbekistanUzbekistan
european-unionEuropean Union
armeniaArmenia
brusselsBrussels
tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine
kazakhstanKazakhstan

Contact us about advertising