Actual places
EU imposes sanctions on Medvedchuk and Marchevsky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19819 views

The European Union has imposed sanctions on former Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk, pro-Russian propagandist Artem Marchevsky and the Voice of Europe website.

At the request of the Czech Republic , the European Union has imposed sanctions against former MP Viktor Medvedchuk and pro-Russian  propagandist Artem Marchevsky, as well as the Voice of Europe website, which spread pro-Russian propaganda. This is reported  by the press service of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the social network X, UNN reports. 

At the suggestion of the Czech Republic, the European Union decided to add three entities working for the Kremlin to the EU sanctions list.

The list includes the website  "Voice of Europe" - a Russian "propaganda tool through which Russia tried to influence, among other things, the elections to the European Parliament." 

The sanctions also targeted pro-Russian businessmen Artem Marchevsky and Viktor Medvedchuk, who are said to be "behind the Russian influence operation.

All restrictions previously imposed on them by the Czech Republic are now in effect in all 27 EU member states

- the statement said.

The sanctions include a ban on Medvedchuk and Marchevsky from entering and transiting all EU member states. At the same time, all funds and economic resources of all three entities are frozen throughout the EU.

Bribed MEPs and disinformation: the EU exposes Medvedchuk's powerful influence network31.03.24, 13:08 • 103994 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-unionEuropean Union
czech-republicCzech Republic

Contact us about advertising