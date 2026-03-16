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EU considers immediate steps to lower energy prices - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1914 views

EU energy ministers are developing temporary support for businesses and vulnerable groups. The priority will be domestic production for energy independence.

EU considers immediate steps to lower energy prices - Media

As the war in the Middle East leads to rising energy prices across all 27 countries of the bloc, Energy Commissioner Dan Jørgensen said that EU energy ministers met in Brussels to discuss targeted, temporary measures to reduce bills for businesses and vulnerable households, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

In the long term, he said, the EU will focus more on clean energy and domestic production to reduce dependence on volatile global markets, citing the EU's desire to reduce dependence on Russian energy after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Slovakia informed Ukrenergo about the termination of the emergency energy assistance agreement16.03.26, 20:03 • 2778 views

"Europe is now once again facing an existential choice: to remain dependent on volatile global energy markets or to finally take control of our own energy future," he said.

Antonina Tumanova

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