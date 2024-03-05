Estonia, France and Poland call on the European Commission to increase funding for the defense industry

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11854 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 33401 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 31697 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 186748 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 172437 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 170609 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217628 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248452 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154242 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371440 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 151638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 51302 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 69216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30610 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22553 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 33389 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 186731 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 153405 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 172424 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 162468 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 4504 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17052 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17900 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 23745 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 31786 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Estonia, France and Poland call on the European Commission to increase funding for the defense industry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25772 views

Estonia, France and Poland are calling on the European Commission to increase funding for the defense industry to speed up joint procurement and production of military equipment across Europe.

Estonia, France and Poland call on the European Commission to increase funding for the defense industry

The European Defense Industrial Strategy (EDIS) should receive the necessary funding - Estonia, France and Poland have called on EU member states to increase the amount of funds for the defense industry. In turn, the EU executive is preparing to propose a strategy for the reindustrialization of the defense sector.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.

Details

Insufficient funding today will only lead to higher costs later

- said in Tallinn, Paris and Warsaw.

(EDIS) should be supported by adequate funding, and to this end, we ask the Commission to present specific funding options.

- says an informal document prepared by the three countries.

According to the statement, this refers to the period up to the next MFF [Multiannual Financial Framework], the EU's seven-year budget for 2028-2035.

It is important to note that the request for increased funding for the defense sector comes as the European Commission on Tuesday (March 5) released its defense strategy.

It points to increased cooperation in the procurement and production of defense equipment across the continent.

France, Poland, and Estonia emphasize in a joint document that compensating for decades of underinvestment in the armed forces requires much more ambitious efforts, in line with national, NATO, and EU requirements. Therefore, the goal is to accelerate the production of ammunition in Europe and stimulate joint procurement.

France and Estonia have also asked the EU to issue bonds to subsidize the arms industry, similar to what the European Commission has done with its €800 billion post-pandemic fund.

In their proposal, the three member states also emphasize that a defense industry that is ill-prepared for the demands of the new security environment "deserves a joint response" and that "EU funds will not be sufficient to achieve important goals, so the EU27 will have to increase its national defense spending.

"We are in a race against time," they warn.

While cooperation should be encouraged, the EU should also consider supporting national efforts by Member States to procure critical munitions, air and missile defense systems and critical capabilities from European industry, taking into account existing supply chains, in order to enhance the readiness of our armed forces

- are written by three countries.

Recall

The European Commission may submit a proposal to use the profits from frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense industry.

In March, the European Commission will present to the EU Council a framework for negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Council of the European Union
European Commission
European Union
Warsaw
Paris
France
Europe
Tallinn
Estonia
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11