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“Epitsentr,” “Kryvbas” and “Karpaty” advance — all participants in the Ukrainian Cup quarterfinals have been determined

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1084 views

Epitsentr and Karpaty defeated their opponents in regulation time, while Kryvbas overcame Zorya on penalties. All three teams advanced to the quarterfinals.

“Epitsentr,” “Kryvbas” and “Karpaty” advance — all participants in the Ukrainian Cup quarterfinals have been determined

On Thursday, October 29, the decisive Round of 16 matches of the 2025/26 Ukrainian Football Cup took place, with Epicentr, Kryvbas and Karpaty advancing to the next stage of the tournament. Earlier, Veres, Shakhtar, Polissya, Kharkiv and Metalist had reached the quarterfinals, reports UNN.

"Chernihiv" - "Epicentr"

The match in Chernihiv resumed in the 22nd minute, as it had begun yesterday but was postponed until today due to a prolonged air raid alert in the region. 

In the 24th minute, Epicentr midfielder Mykola Myroniuk opened the scoring — 1:0.

Toward the end of the first half, Chernihiv equalized through Dzhylindo Bezhubchenko.

However, at the end of the second half, Epicentr took the lead thanks to a goal by Maksym Yevpak — 2:1, and the team from Kamianets-Podilskyi advances.

"Zorya" - "Kryvbas"

While the air raid alert was sounding during the Chernihiv–Epicentr match, a game between Luhansk's Zorya and Kryvyi Rih's Kryvbas began simultaneously in Kyiv.

Zorya took the lead quite quickly — in the 7th minute, Jordan scored from a corner.

Just 20 minutes later, Giovanni equalized with a superb strike from outside the penalty area.

The match ultimately ended in a 1:1 draw, but Kryvbas proved stronger in the penalty shootout — 3:2.

"Karpaty" - "Oleksandriya"

In the final Round of 16 match, Lviv's Karpaty faced Oleksandriya from Kirovohrad Oblast.

In the 27th minute, Karpaty opened the scoring through Ambrosiy Chachua's penalty.

Toward the end of the half, Fellipe Vieira doubled Karpaty's advantage.

Oleksandriya immediately responded with a goal from Oleksandr Kozak, but it was not enough, and the Lviv side advances.

Update

On Wednesday, October 28, the Round of 16 matches of the 2025/26 Ukrainian Football Cup took place, with FC Kharkiv, Polissya and Metalist advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

In the Round of 16 of the Ukrainian Football Cup, Donetsk's Shakhtar thrashed Kyiv's Dynamo and advanced to the tournament's quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 of the Ukrainian Football Cup, Rivne's Veres defeated Livyi Bereh and became the tournament's first quarterfinalist.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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