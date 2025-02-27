Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed

The activity of enemy drones was recorded in several regions of the country. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Attack UAVs were spotted moving west and southwest over Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions. In Zaporizhzhia region, enemy drones are heading north.

Air defense forces are on full combat alert. Residents of these areas are urged not to ignore the alarms and to stay in shelters in case of danger.

