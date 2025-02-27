Enemy drones attack 7 regions of Ukraine at once: where are the drones headed
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force spotted enemy attack UAVs flying over seven regions of Ukraine. Air defense forces are on full alert, and the public is urged not to ignore the alarms.
The activity of enemy drones was recorded in several regions of the country. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Attack UAVs were spotted moving west and southwest over Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions. In Zaporizhzhia region, enemy drones are heading north.
Air defense forces are on full combat alert. Residents of these areas are urged not to ignore the alarms and to stay in shelters in case of danger.
Attack on Kharkiv suburbs: enemy strikes at least 12 UAVs, two injured27.02.25, 21:04 • 31661 view