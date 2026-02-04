Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles - Vilkul

The Russian army is attacking Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Kryvyi Rih. Ballistic missile attack on the city. Take care of yourselves – more launches are possible. - Vilkul reported on Telegram.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih: one person died, three more were injured