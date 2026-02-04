Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles - Vilkul
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported a ballistic missile attack on the city. Further missile launches are possible.
The Russian army is attacking Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles. This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on Telegram, writes UNN.
Kryvyi Rih. Ballistic missile attack on the city. Take care of yourselves – more launches are possible.
