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Enemy attacks caused widespread power outages in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

Russian strikes damaged energy infrastructure in eastern Ukraine. Energy workers are restoring power to hospitals and critical facilities.

Enemy attacks caused widespread power outages in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava and Zaporizhzhia

Large-scale power outages occurred in eastern Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks. The situation is currently most difficult in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia, where damage to energy infrastructure has severely limited electricity supply. Ukrenergo reports this, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that Russia has been systematically attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure for more than a month, attempting to leave entire cities and regions without electricity.

As a result of enemy strikes, there are currently large-scale power outages in eastern Ukraine. The situation is particularly difficult in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia. Due to significant damage to the energy infrastructure, electricity supply to the city is severely limited

- the statement says.

Energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the strikes. First and foremost, they are trying to restore electricity supply to hospitals, water and heating systems, and other critical infrastructure facilities.

All relevant services are coordinating their efforts to stabilize the situation and gradually restore electricity to consumers. Restoration work is continuing uninterrupted, but the situation remains difficult.

Russia is preparing a new strike on the energy sector - Ihnat16.11.26, 12:09 • 3460 views

Olga Rozgon

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