Enemy attacked a village in Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army struck the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv district with a KAB, without causing any casualties, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Tuesday, UNN reports .
