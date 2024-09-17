Enemy attacked a village in Kharkiv region with a guided aerial bomb

The Russian army struck the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv district with a KAB, without causing any casualties, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Tuesday, UNN reports .

In Kharkiv and the district the sites of hits are being checked, one of them in the city on an open area - RMA