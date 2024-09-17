In Kharkiv and the district the sites of hits are being checked, one of them in the city on an open area - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency services were sent to check the sites of the hits in Kharkiv and the region. One of the hits in the city was recorded in an open area, information about the victims is being checked.
In Kharkiv and the district, the sites of hits are being checked, one was recorded in the city on an open area, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Emergency services were sent to check the sites of the hits in the city of Kharkiv and the district. One of the hits in the city was in an open area. Information about the victims is being checked
Kharkiv under fire from the occupiers: explosions were heard in the city17.09.24, 15:17 • 22602 views