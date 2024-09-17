In Kharkiv and the district the sites of hits are being checked, one of them in the city on an open area - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 107210 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111610 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180763 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144696 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147357 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140590 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189074 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112220 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178877 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104824 views

Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 40576 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 98424 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 69089 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 42286 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 59845 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180763 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189074 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178877 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206077 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194796 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145623 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145229 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149649 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140835 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157490 views
In Kharkiv and the district the sites of hits are being checked, one of them in the city on an open area - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19751 views

Emergency services were sent to check the sites of the hits in Kharkiv and the region. One of the hits in the city was recorded in an open area, information about the victims is being checked.

In Kharkiv and the district, the sites of hits are being checked, one was recorded in the city on an open area, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Emergency services were sent to check the sites of the hits in the city of Kharkiv and the district. One of the hits in the city was in an open area. Information about the victims is being checked

- wrote Syniehubov on Telegram.

Kharkiv under fire from the occupiers: explosions were heard in the city17.09.24, 15:17 • 22602 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

