In Kharkiv and the district the sites of hits are being checked, one of them in the city on an open area - RMA

Emergency services were sent to check the sites of the hits in the city of Kharkiv and the district. One of the hits in the city was in an open area. Information about the victims is being checked - wrote Syniehubov on Telegram.

Kharkiv under fire from the occupiers: explosions were heard in the city