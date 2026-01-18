Emergency shutdown schedules applied in Kyiv region - DTEK

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in the Kyiv region due to the situation in the energy system, particularly the overloading of power grids. This was reported by DTEK, according to UNN.

Details

Kyiv region: emergency outages. Due to the situation in the energy system, outage schedules in Kyiv region are not in effect. The situation is also complicated by frosts and overloaded power grids. - the statement reads.

Recall

Additional teams of power engineers from other regions have started working in Kyiv to restore electricity supply. Work is underway to restore heating to about 100 buildings, and more than 60 generators are being prepared for transfer.