Emergency shutdown schedules applied in Kyiv region - DTEK

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
11:31 AM • 3092 views
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 4692 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
08:25 AM • 11451 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 35137 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 60208 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 36135 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 46393 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 52648 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 42847 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 66595 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 9998 views
Riot in Guatemala prisons: Inmates take 46 hostagesJanuary 18, 04:18 AM • 6614 views
Sabotage in Bryansk: ATESH partisan movement disabled a key power substationPhotoJanuary 18, 04:30 AM • 13936 views
EU ready to freeze trade deal with US over Trump's 'Greenland' tariffsPhotoJanuary 18, 05:11 AM • 7006 views
EU ambassadors to hold emergency meeting amid Trump's tariff statements - Reuters08:29 AM • 12306 views
Publications
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 31616 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 66593 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 38532 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 70014 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 99396 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Rafael Grossi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vladimir Vernadsky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"January 18, 03:14 AM • 10103 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 24384 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 21767 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 19791 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 19211 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Shahed-136

Emergency shutdown schedules applied in Kyiv region - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in the Kyiv region due to network overload and frosts. Outage schedules are not in effect, the situation is complicated.

Emergency shutdown schedules applied in Kyiv region - DTEK

Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in the Kyiv region due to the situation in the energy system, particularly the overloading of power grids. This was reported by DTEK, according to UNN.

Details

Kyiv region: emergency outages. Due to the situation in the energy system, outage schedules in Kyiv region are not in effect. The situation is also complicated by frosts and overloaded power grids.

 - the statement reads.

Recall

Additional teams of power engineers from other regions have started working in Kyiv to restore electricity supply. Work is underway to restore heating to about 100 buildings, and more than 60 generators are being prepared for transfer.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
DTEK
Kyiv