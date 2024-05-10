Electricity shortages persist: Ukraine accepts emergency aid from the EU, plans restrictions for industry and possible emergency blackouts

Electricity shortages persist in Ukraine for most of the day, and emergency power is supplied to cover them during certain hours. The consumption restriction for industry is in effect from 18:00 to 07:00, with emergency blackouts possible if consumption increases. There were power outages in three regions due to enemy shelling, and an explosion occurred near one of the high-voltage substations in the southern region as a result of a drone falling. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The power system has been experiencing a significant electricity shortage for most of the day. The reason is large-scale damage to Ukrainian power plants, which means they cannot generate as much electricity as before the attack," the NPC said.

It is indicated that yesterday, May 9, due to the absence or insufficient volume of electricity imports at night, Ukrenergo was forced to extend the validity of the power limitation schedules for industry from 23:00 to 07:00 in the morning of May 10.

"Today, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will also be in effect from 18:00 to 07:00 the next day. If consumption increases , emergency shutdowns may be applied," the company said, urging consumers to save electricity, especially from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on May 9, to overcome the deficit in the power system, at the request of Ukrenergo, emergency electricity supply to Ukraine was activated from 19:00 to 22:00 from the power systems of Romania, Poland and Slovakia. Also, from 11:00 to 16:00, at the request of the Polish power system operator, it received surplus electricity from Poland.

"Today, emergency assistance from the EU countries was applied in the morning, from 06:00 to 07:00," Ukrenergo said.

Restrictions

Consumption restrictions are in effect throughout the day in Kharkiv region. In the morning, more than 100,000 household consumers were cut off. Industrial consumption in Kryvyi Rih is also restricted around the clock.

Import

During the day, except at night, from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 13,904 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,483 MW in some hours, Ukrenergo said.

Consequences of shelling

According to the Ministry of Energy:

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the shelling damaged an overhead line, de-energized a power company substation, and cut off household consumers (all of them were powered).

In Kharkiv region, an overhead line was disconnected due to shelling, and power substations and household consumers were cut off.

In Chernihiv region, 600 consumers were cut off from electricity supply due to damage to an overhead line.

In the southern region, an explosion occurred near one of the high-voltage substations as a result of a UAV falling.

De-energization

As of morning, 413 settlements are without electricity. New power cuts in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions due to the fighting.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased and is 15.37 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.