Electricity shortages persist: Ukraine accepts emergency aid from the EU, plans restrictions for industry and possible emergency blackouts

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69246 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104828 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147848 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152100 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248643 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173735 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165055 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148259 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224962 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113037 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101872 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 40407 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35147 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53299 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46962 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248644 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224962 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211138 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236941 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223815 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69246 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 46943 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 53280 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112562 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113487 views
Actual
Electricity shortages persist: Ukraine accepts emergency aid from the EU, plans restrictions for industry and possible emergency blackouts

Electricity shortages persist: Ukraine accepts emergency aid from the EU, plans restrictions for industry and possible emergency blackouts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28035 views

Ukraine is experiencing significant electricity shortages for most of the day due to widespread damage to power plants, necessitating emergency imports from neighboring countries and limiting consumption for industry from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., with potential emergency blackouts if consumption increases.

Electricity shortages persist in Ukraine for most of the day, and emergency power is supplied to cover them during certain hours. The consumption restriction for industry is in effect from 18:00 to 07:00, with emergency blackouts possible if consumption increases. There were power outages in three regions due to enemy shelling, and an explosion occurred near one of the high-voltage substations in the southern region as a result of a drone falling. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo and the Ministry of Energy on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"The power system has been experiencing a significant electricity shortage for most of the day. The reason is large-scale damage to Ukrainian power plants, which means they cannot generate as much electricity as before the attack," the NPC said.

It is indicated that yesterday, May 9, due to the absence or insufficient volume of electricity imports at night, Ukrenergo was forced to extend the validity of the power limitation schedules for industry from 23:00 to 07:00 in the morning of May 10.

"Today, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will also be in effect from 18:00 to 07:00 the next day. If consumption increases , emergency shutdowns may be applied," the company said, urging consumers to save electricity, especially from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Emergency assistance

Yesterday, on May 9, to overcome the deficit in the power system, at the request of Ukrenergo, emergency electricity supply to Ukraine was activated from 19:00 to 22:00 from the power systems of Romania, Poland and Slovakia. Also, from 11:00 to 16:00, at the request of the Polish power system operator, it received surplus electricity from Poland.

"Today, emergency assistance from the EU countries was applied in the morning, from 06:00 to 07:00," Ukrenergo said.

Restrictions

Consumption restrictions are in effect throughout the day in Kharkiv region. In the morning, more than 100,000 household consumers were cut off. Industrial consumption in Kryvyi Rih is also restricted around the clock.

Import

During the day, except at night, from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 13,904 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,483 MW in some hours, Ukrenergo said.

Consequences of shelling

According to the Ministry of Energy:

  • In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the shelling damaged an overhead line, de-energized a power company substation, and cut off household consumers (all of them were powered). 
  • In Kharkiv region, an overhead line was disconnected due to shelling, and power substations and household consumers were cut off. 
  • In Chernihiv region, 600 consumers were cut off from electricity supply due to damage to an overhead line. 
  • In the southern region, an explosion occurred near one of the high-voltage substations as a result of a UAV falling.

De-energization

As of morning, 413 settlements are without electricity. New power cuts in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions due to the fighting.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased and is 15.37 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
european-unionEuropean Union
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising