Electricity shortages persist during evening peak, restrictions still in place in two regions - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption is almost at the same level, with a deficit in the power system during the evening peak and a surplus during the day when SPPs are active. Restrictions remain in place in two regions. This was reported on Wednesday by NPC Ukrenergo, calling for economical consumption of electricity, UNN writes.

Consumption and generation

"There is a shortage of electricity in the power system during certain evening hours of maximum consumption. Due to the damage caused by Russian missile strikes, power plants cannot generate enough electricity to cover all consumer needs," the company said.

On Tuesday, April 30, the daily maximum consumption was reportedly 1.2% lower than on Monday, April 29. Today, May 1, as of 09:30, consumption is reported to be at the same level as at the same time yesterday, April 30.

It is stated that solar and wind power plants are actively working. Yesterday, on April 30, from 10:00 to 18:30, the operation of renewable energy facilities was limited due to an excess of electricity in the power system.

Restrictions

Currently, the power system has only network restrictions. The reason for their application is the damage to the equipment of the trunk power grids by Russian drones and missiles. “During the day, consumption restrictions are in effect in Kharkiv region. In the morning, about 203,000 household consumers were cut off. Consumption for industry in Kryvyi Rih is also restricted around the clock,” the NPC said.

Import and export

Imports: throughout the day, excluding daytime hours, from Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 11,159 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,500 MW in some hours.

De-energization

At night, a high-voltage line of Ukrenergo in the eastern region was switched off by protection. There were no power outages, and the line was returned to operation by automatic control.

As of morning, 418 settlements are without electricity. Due to the hostilities: there are new blackouts in Donetsk, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson regions.