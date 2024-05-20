Electricity shortage persists despite warming, imports from 5 countries are planned, outage schedules from 18 hours - Ukrenergo

Due to warming, the electricity shortage has decreased, but is still significant. Hourly blackout schedules can be applied from 18:00 to 24:00. Imports from 5 countries are planned. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the warming and sunny weather, the deficit in the power system has slightly decreased, but in the evening and at night, the shortage of electricity is significant. Because of this, today, May 20, from 18:00 to 24:00, hourly blackouts are in effect for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine," Ukrenergo said.

As indicated, they can be applied in case of exceeding certain consumption limits, which are communicated to each oblenergo.

Import

During the day, from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 19,499 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,415 MW in some hours.

De-energization

As of morning, 407 settlements are without electricity. Due to hostilities: new power outages in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. For technical reasons: there are power outages in Dnipropetrovska oblast.