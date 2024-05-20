ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Electricity shortage persists despite warming, imports from 5 countries are planned, outage schedules from 18 hours - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 18925 views

Thanks to warmer and sunnier weather, the electricity shortage has decreased somewhat, but still remains significant, necessitating hourly blackout schedules from 18:00 to 24:00 and imports from 5 countries.

Due to warming, the electricity shortage has decreased, but is still significant. Hourly blackout schedules can be applied from 18:00 to 24:00. Imports from 5 countries are planned. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to the warming and sunny weather, the deficit in the power system has slightly decreased, but in the evening and at night, the shortage of electricity is significant. Because of this, today, May 20, from 18:00 to 24:00, hourly blackouts are in effect for industrial and household consumers in all regions of Ukraine," Ukrenergo said.

As indicated, they can be applied in case of exceeding certain consumption limits, which are communicated to each oblenergo.

Power outages are possible in the evening, emergency assistance from the EU is already underway - Ministry of Energy20.05.24, 09:57 • 28900 views

Import

During the day, from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 19,499 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,415 MW in some hours. 

De-energization

As of morning, 407 settlements are without electricity. Due to hostilities: new power outages in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. For technical reasons: there are power outages in Dnipropetrovska oblast.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
european-unionEuropean Union
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
donetskDonetsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

