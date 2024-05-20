Power outages are possible in the evening, emergency assistance from the EU is already underway - Ministry of Energy

Due to the electricity shortage caused by Russian attacks, restrictions may be imposed on industrial and household consumers in all regions from 18:00 to midnight today, Ukraine has already received emergency electricity from the EU, the Energy Ministry said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, consumers' needs were covered by own generation, imports and emergency assistance from Romania, Poland and Slovakia. During the day, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system.

Today, at the request of Ukraine, emergency electricity supplies from Romania, Slovakia and Poland have already been carried out at night and in the morning. Also today, from 18:00 to 24:00, restrictions on industrial and household consumers may be applied in all regions - the Ministry of Energy reported.

The reason is the lack of electricity in the power grid after the Russian attacks.

"In order to reduce the duration of outages, the Ministry of Energy appeals to consumers to consume electricity in an economical and responsible manner. This is important for balancing the power system and stabilizing energy supply," the Ministry emphasized.

It is noted that it is important to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00). Industrial consumers are asked to use imports as much as possible to avoid outages.

Consequences of shelling

In Chernihiv region, 848 subscribers in 5 settlements were simultaneously disconnected as a result of hostile shelling.

In Sumy and Kharkiv regions, gas pipelines were damaged by shelling, leaving 30 subscribers without gas supply.

The situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased and is 15.31 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 19,499 MWh. No exports are expected.