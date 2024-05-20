Power outages are possible in the evening, emergency assistance from the EU is already underway - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78166 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106656 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149555 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153671 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250044 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174075 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165340 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225748 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113051 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33558 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43003 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37188 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61550 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55541 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250044 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225748 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211819 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237574 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224396 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78166 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55541 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61550 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112847 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113751 views
Power outages are possible in the evening, emergency assistance from the EU is already underway - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28901 views

Due to the electricity shortage caused by the Russian attacks, restrictions may be imposed on industrial and residential consumers in all regions from 18:00 to midnight today.

Due to the electricity shortage caused by Russian attacks, restrictions may be imposed on industrial and household consumers in all regions from 18:00 to midnight today, Ukraine has already received emergency electricity from the EU, the Energy Ministry said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past day, consumers' needs were covered by own generation, imports and emergency assistance from Romania, Poland and Slovakia. During the day, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland, receiving surplus electricity from the country's power system.

Today, at the request of Ukraine, emergency electricity supplies from Romania, Slovakia and Poland have already been carried out at night and in the morning. Also today, from 18:00 to 24:00, restrictions on industrial and household consumers may be applied in all regions

- the Ministry of Energy reported.

The reason is the lack of electricity in the power grid after the Russian attacks.

"In order to reduce the duration of outages, the Ministry of Energy appeals to consumers to consume electricity in an economical and responsible manner. This is important for balancing the power system and stabilizing energy supply," the Ministry emphasized.

It is noted that it is important to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours (especially in the evening from 17:00 to 22:00). Industrial consumers are asked to use imports as much as possible to avoid outages.

Consequences of shelling

In Chernihiv region, 848 subscribers in 5 settlements were simultaneously disconnected as a result of hostile shelling.

In Sumy and Kharkiv regions, gas pipelines were damaged by shelling, leaving 30 subscribers without gas supply.

The situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond has slightly decreased and is 15.31 meters. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," the Ministry of Energy said.

Import and export

For the current day, electricity imports are forecast at 19,499 MWh. No exports are expected.

Julia Shramko

