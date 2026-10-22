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Egypt is ready to defend Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks but refuses to fight in Yemen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Cairo is ready to defend Saudi Arabia and other Arab states against Houthi attacks. Egypt does not plan offensive operations in Yemen.

Egypt is ready to defend Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks but refuses to fight in Yemen
Photo: Reuters

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stated that he was ready to provide military support to Saudi Arabia to protect its territory and borders. At the same time, Cairo does not plan to take part in offensive operations against Yemen. Reuters reported this, citing the Egyptian president’s administration, writes UNN.

Details

According to el-Sisi, Egypt is ready to defend not only the territory of Saudi Arabia but also that of other Arab states if they request assistance. However, Egyptian forces will not conduct operations beyond the territories of the countries whose security they are protecting.

The Houthis attacked the headquarters of oil giant Saudi Aramco, damaging executive offices15.10.26, 05:38 • 5843 views

The statement came amid intensified attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and intelligence chief Hassan Rashad held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh.

Egypt is deciding on military assistance

During the meeting, the Egyptian delegation delivered a written message from el-Sisi to King Salman, in which Cairo reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for its security.

The Egyptian parliament had previously postponed until October 26 a vote on authorizing the army to provide military assistance to the kingdom at its request.

In recent weeks, hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition have intensified. This creates a risk of further expansion of the conflict in the Middle East and threatens global energy supplies.

The Houthis struck the presidential palace in Yemen with a missile: there are casualties16.10.26, 00:16 • 4626 views

Stepan Haftko

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