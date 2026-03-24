Due to the Russian attack on Lviv, at least two people were injured, and a multi-story building is on fire

At least two people were injured in a Russian attack in Lviv. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.

At least two people are seriously injured. There is again a high threat of drone strikes! Stay in shelters! - Kozytskyi reported.

Additionally

Later, Kozytskyi reported that there was a "hit" in Sykhiv as well.

A high-rise building is on fire. The high threat remains - added the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

The information about the hit was also confirmed by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Another enemy drone hit a residential building in Sykhiv, on Chervona Kalyna Avenue - the mayor reported and showed a photo of the hit.

Recall

An enemy strike damaged a residential building in the center of Lviv and a UNESCO heritage site. All services are working on site, residents are urged to stay in shelters.