Due to the Russian attack on Lviv, at least two people were injured, and a multi-story building is on fire
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of drone strikes on Sykhiv and the center of Lviv, two people sustained serious injuries. The enemy hit caused a fire in a building and damaged a UNESCO site.
At least two people were injured in a Russian attack in Lviv. This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi, UNN reports.
At least two people are seriously injured. There is again a high threat of drone strikes! Stay in shelters!
Additionally
Later, Kozytskyi reported that there was a "hit" in Sykhiv as well.
A high-rise building is on fire. The high threat remains
The information about the hit was also confirmed by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.
Another enemy drone hit a residential building in Sykhiv, on Chervona Kalyna Avenue
Recall
An enemy strike damaged a residential building in the center of Lviv and a UNESCO heritage site. All services are working on site, residents are urged to stay in shelters.