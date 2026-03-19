Due to enemy attacks, parts of three regions are without electricity, and an energy worker has been injured; schedules are in effect until 9 PM

Enemy attacks left part of residents in three regions of Ukraine without electricity, an energy worker was wounded, today until 9 p.m. throughout the country there are power outage schedules, the Ministry of Energy reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions temporarily remain without electricity. As a result of an attack on a Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo energy facility, one of the company's employees was wounded. He is being provided with all necessary medical care," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Energy workers, as indicated, are working in an enhanced mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible.

"Today, from 08:00 to 21:00, power limitation schedules for industry and hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers will be applied in all regions of Ukraine," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Consumers were urged to use electricity sparingly during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening, if possible. This helps reduce the load on the system.

Power outage schedules introduced across Ukraine, emergency shutdowns in some regions