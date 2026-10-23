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Drones attacked the occupied territories and regions of the Russian Federation; a fire broke out at a Russian military base in Berdiansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12751 views

A Russian military base caught fire in Berdiansk after explosions, while the lights went out in Luhansk. Air defense was operating in regions of the Russian Federation.

Drones attacked the occupied territories and regions of the Russian Federation; a fire broke out at a Russian military base in Berdiansk
Illustrative photo

During the night of October 23, drones attacked the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and a number of Russian regions. In Berdiansk, after explosions, a fire broke out on the grounds of a former boarding house where Russian military personnel are stationed, while in Luhansk part of the city was left without electricity. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of the Occupation, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, around midnight, several explosions were heard in Berdiansk, including in the Koloniia area and the central part of the city. Following a suspected strike, the grounds of the former Kryvorizkyi Hirnyk boarding house caught fire; Russian military personnel use it to accommodate personnel.

Information about possible casualties among the occupiers is currently being clarified. In Luhansk, a massive attack caused power outages, although the extent of the damage remains unknown.

Explosions in Donetsk region and air defense activity in Russia

In Mariupol, Manhush, in the south of occupied Donetsk region, and in the area of the Sea of Azov, local residents reported explosions and intense activity by Russian air defense.

Putin stated that Ukrainians and Russians share "genetic" unity, referring to unspecified studies and once again speaking of fraternal peoples23.10.26, 05:38 • 14978 views

Meanwhile, in Russia, air defense was active in Voronezh, Oryol, and Lipetsk regions and Krasnodar Krai. According to Russian media reports, more than 10 drones were allegedly shot down in Tula region.

The threat of drone attacks was also announced in Rostov, Volgograd, Ryazan, Penza, Vladimir, Nizhny Novgorod, Ulyanovsk, Kostroma, and Vologda regions, Tatarstan, Chuvashia, and Perm Krai.

In addition, the Russian occupiers reported a drone threat in the northern, western, and central parts of Crimea.

The final consequences of the nighttime attacks and the extent of the damage are currently being determined.

Ukraine has received a new Stormbird strike drone for precision attacks — what makes it special23.10.26, 06:37 • 13359 views

Stepan Haftko

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