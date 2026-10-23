Ukraine has received a new Stormbird strike drone for precision attacks — what makes it special

The Ukrainian company Skyeton has developed the Stormbird strike drone, which could become an alternative to systems dependent on Starlink satellite communications. The new UAV can not only detect targets but also carry strike drones and serve as a signal relay. Defense Express reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Stormbird was created on the basis of the Raybird (ACS-3) reconnaissance drone, which the Ukrainian military is already using on the front line. Its advantages include a flight endurance of more than 24 hours, the ability to operate at an altitude of up to 5,500 meters, and resistance to electronic warfare systems.

The new drone underwent codification by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense at the beginning of 2026. According to the developer, Stormbird is already being used by Defense Forces units to strike Russian targets.

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Stormbird can carry the Remora glide munition, the Quadremora loitering FPV munition, as well as equipment for signal relay.

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Defense Express analysts suggest that the drone could first conduct reconnaissance, then launch a strike FPV drone and maintain communications with it over a considerable distance.

Such a configuration is particularly relevant amid reports of disruptions to the Starshield satellite communications service. According to the publication, in certain sections of the front, devices lose connection at speeds of 130–161 km/h, sometimes for several dozen seconds.

Since FPV drones primarily use radio communications, Stormbird could potentially help carry out strikes at a distance of 30 km from the front line without direct dependence on Starlink.

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