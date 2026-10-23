$45.030.0550.560.03
ukenru
04:11 AM • 16 views
Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine overnight; there are wounded people, fires, and damaged houses
03:37 AM • 3826 views
Ukraine has received a new Stormbird strike drone for precision attacks — what makes it special
02:38 AM • 9572 views
Putin stated that Ukrainians and Russians share "genetic" unity, referring to unspecified studies and once again speaking of fraternal peoples
01:56 AM • 10081 views
In Moscow, a “palace” with a spa, saunas, and swimming pools will be opened for participants in the war against Ukraine
01:17 AM • 9258 views
Russia is preparing another increase in gasoline prices due to a fuel shortage following strikes on oil refineries
12:18 AM • 10078 views
Finland will provide Ukraine with 10 diesel locomotives to replace those destroyed by Russian attacks
11:56 PM • 10480 views
Witkoff is optimistic about the prospects for Ukraine-Russia talks, Vance saysVideo
11:15 PM • 10303 views
The Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" aircraft caught fire while landing in JapanPhotoVideo
10:17 PM • 11731 views
Ukrainian troops traveled more than 15 km underground and emerged behind Russian lines in the Kupiansk sector — details of the operation
October 22, 09:38 PM • 12559 views
Ukraine, together with Nokia and ICEYE, will work on creating its own satellite communications system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
0m/s
98%
754mm
Popular news
Star actor who appeared in the films "Top Gun" and "Alien" has diedVideoOctober 22, 07:26 PM • 11567 views
Ukrainian Tutierov scores his debut goal for "Sunderland" in the Europa League – how other Ukrainians performed in European competitionsVideoOctober 22, 09:00 PM • 8042 views
Trump asked Google to rename the Atlantic Ocean the "Trump Ocean," but was refusedOctober 22, 09:06 PM • 10318 views
A musical about Amy Winehouse’s life will be created in London – the singer’s father has joined the projectOctober 22, 10:06 PM • 6106 views
“Lost” star Evangeline Lilly explained why she left Hollywood at the height of her popularity11:06 PM • 5038 views
Publications
Ukrainians face a fine of up to UAH 1,530 for collecting firewood in the forest: what is prohibited and how to legally gather timberOctober 22, 06:15 PM • 22527 views
Top 9 horror films worth watching on HalloweenPhotoOctober 22, 03:37 PM • 31376 views
Cortisol: can the level of the stress hormone really be lowered with the help of foods
Exclusive
October 22, 02:35 PM • 28658 views
Ukrainians have selected the "landmark publications of independence" — which book took first place, and which won the readers’ choice awardOctober 22, 01:22 PM • 31009 views
Ukraine will receive weapons through NATO’s new mechanism — the Ministry of Defence explained its features and advantagesOctober 22, 12:28 PM • 37974 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Marco Rubio
Nicușor Dan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Romania
Finland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The former television-presenter couple whose romance caused a scandal have announced their engagement to each other03:05 AM • 1000 views
Trump accused LeBron James of disrespecting the United States because of his conduct during the national anthem02:06 AM • 1808 views
A Monet painting that had not been shown to the public for more than 100 years was sold for $56 million01:05 AM • 2522 views
Miley Cyrus made the dream of a fan battling cancer come true — the singer personally shaved her headPhoto12:06 AM • 3456 views
“Lost” star Evangeline Lilly explained why she left Hollywood at the height of her popularity11:06 PM • 5204 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Forbes

Ukraine has received a new Stormbird strike drone for precision attacks — what makes it special

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3816 views

Ukraine’s Skyeton created Stormbird based on Raybird for reconnaissance, launching strike drones, and signal relay. The UAV has already been codified and is being used on the front line.

Ukraine has received a new Stormbird strike drone for precision attacks — what makes it special

The Ukrainian company Skyeton has developed the Stormbird strike drone, which could become an alternative to systems dependent on Starlink satellite communications. The new UAV can not only detect targets but also carry strike drones and serve as a signal relay. Defense Express reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

Stormbird was created on the basis of the Raybird (ACS-3) reconnaissance drone, which the Ukrainian military is already using on the front line. Its advantages include a flight endurance of more than 24 hours, the ability to operate at an altitude of up to 5,500 meters, and resistance to electronic warfare systems.

The new drone underwent codification by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense at the beginning of 2026. According to the developer, Stormbird is already being used by Defense Forces units to strike Russian targets.

Why Stormbird is particularly relevant amid problems with Starlink

Stormbird can carry the Remora glide munition, the Quadremora loitering FPV munition, as well as equipment for signal relay.

Ukraine, together with Nokia and ICEYE, will work on creating its own satellite communications system23.10.26, 00:38 • 12559 views

Defense Express analysts suggest that the drone could first conduct reconnaissance, then launch a strike FPV drone and maintain communications with it over a considerable distance.

Such a configuration is particularly relevant amid reports of disruptions to the Starshield satellite communications service. According to the publication, in certain sections of the front, devices lose connection at speeds of 130–161 km/h, sometimes for several dozen seconds.

Since FPV drones primarily use radio communications, Stormbird could potentially help carry out strikes at a distance of 30 km from the front line without direct dependence on Starlink.

Trump confirmed that Musk restored Starlink connectivity to Ukraine22.10.26, 23:55 • 14299 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Starlink
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine