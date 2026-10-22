Trump confirmed that Musk restored Starlink connectivity to Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump said during a conversation with journalists that Elon Musk had restored the operation of the Starlink satellite communications system for Ukraine to its previous state. At the same time, the American leader declined to clarify whether he had personally called the billionaire and asked him to cancel the restrictions. Trump himself said this while speaking to the media, UNN reports.

Details

Responding to journalists’ questions, Trump emphasized that he has a good relationship with Musk, but did not want to disclose details of possible negotiations.

I don't want to comment on that. You know, whether I called or someone else did—it doesn't matter. I think the main thing is that he restored everything Trump said, according to the provided translation of his response.

What is known about the restoration of Starlink in Ukraine

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal, citing U.S. officials, reported that Trump had called Musk and asked him to lift restrictions on the use of Starlink by the Ukrainian military.

According to the publication, after that conversation, the system began working better. In particular, Ukrainian military personnel gained the ability to use the terminals while moving at higher speeds.

At the same time, Ukrainian officials reported that the system’s functionality had not been fully restored. On October 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that the restrictions on Starlink speeds remained in effect at that time.

Trump called Musk and asked him to lift restrictions on Starlink's operation in Ukraine - media