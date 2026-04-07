Drones attacked the "Minudobreniya" plant in Russia's Voronezh region

On Monday evening, April 6, drones attacked the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that the "Mindobryva" plant in Rossosh, which produces ammonia, nitric acid, and ammonium nitrate - basic components for explosives - was hit.

The attack on the region was confirmed by Voronezh Oblast Governor Alexander Gusev.

As a result of a downed UAV falling and the roof of a warehouse catching fire, a man born in 1986 was injured. He was taken to the hospital with burns. Four private houses were also damaged: two had damage to the attic, one to the windows, and another to the wall. - Gusev said.

For reference

JSC "Mindobryva" is one of the largest chemical enterprises in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. The plant is managed by the structure of JSC "Roskhim". Earlier, media outlets linked the asset to businessman Arkady Rotenberg, who is under international sanctions.

The plant's capacities allow it to produce over 550 thousand tons of ammonium nitrate and up to 1.2 million tons of nitroammophos per year. Ammonium nitrate, in particular, can be used in the production of explosives.

On the night of December 13, 2025, Ukrainian drones already attacked the enterprise.

Recall

Earlier, Russia stated that Ukrainian drones attacked the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) oil terminal on the Black Sea, damaging the facility's infrastructure.

SBS hit Russian frigate in Novorossiysk and drilling rig - Madyar