In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11184 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 30865 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30428 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 183943 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170345 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169901 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217161 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248334 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154125 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371422 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Drone Attack Detected in Two Regions of Russia: Consequences Reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26695 views

Атаки беспилотников поразили цели в белгородской и волгоградской областях России, в то время как российские войска обстреляли Сумскую, Харьковскую области Украины.

Drone Attack Detected in Two Regions of Russia: Consequences Reported

Aircraft-type UAVs have hit targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was reported on its channel by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country. In particular, a building of a commercial organization was hit in the Belgorod region, UNN reports with reference to Russianmedia.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that "attacks using aircraft-type UAVs on targets in the territory of the Russian Federation have allegedly been stopped." 

The ministry claims that four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territory of Volgograd region.

In addition, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported two drones over the Belgorod district.

Air defense systems shot down 2 airplane-type UAVs near the villages of Bilomisne and Boldyrivka. Operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground

- Gladkov said on his Telegram page . 

The official also reported on his Telegram that two UAVs attacked a commercial organization in Belgorod.

The explosion smashed windows, damaged the roof and facade

- the official said. 

Gladkov also claims that a kamikaze drone crashed in the village of Naumivka.

A civilian is injured as a result of a drone crash and subsequent detonation

- said the governor.

Recall

An oil depot in the Belgorod region of Russia caught fire after being attacked by drones.

At night and in the morning, Russians attacked Sumy region 5 times , shelling several settlements with mortars, artillery and dropping mines.

A Russian missile hits the main water supply system in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, leaving the entire city without water, damaging homes and businesses, and injuring 7 people, including a 3-year-old girl.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

