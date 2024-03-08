Drone Attack Detected in Two Regions of Russia: Consequences Reported

Aircraft-type UAVs have hit targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was reported on its channel by the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country. In particular, a building of a commercial organization was hit in the Belgorod region, UNN reports with reference to Russianmedia.

Details

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that "attacks using aircraft-type UAVs on targets in the territory of the Russian Federation have allegedly been stopped."

The ministry claims that four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the territory of Volgograd region.

In addition, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, reported two drones over the Belgorod district.

Air defense systems shot down 2 airplane-type UAVs near the villages of Bilomisne and Boldyrivka. Operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground - Gladkov said on his Telegram page .

The official also reported on his Telegram that two UAVs attacked a commercial organization in Belgorod.

The explosion smashed windows, damaged the roof and facade - the official said.

Gladkov also claims that a kamikaze drone crashed in the village of Naumivka.

A civilian is injured as a result of a drone crash and subsequent detonation - said the governor.

Recall

An oil depot in the Belgorod region of Russia caught fire after being attacked by drones.

At night and in the morning, Russians attacked Sumy region 5 times , shelling several settlements with mortars, artillery and dropping mines.

A Russian missile hits the main water supply system in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, leaving the entire city without water, damaging homes and businesses, and injuring 7 people, including a 3-year-old girl.