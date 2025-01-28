Driver ignored a request to stop traffic during a minute of silence: a driver was fined in Rivne

In Rivne, law enforcement officers fined a driver who ignored a traffic controller's request to stop traffic during the daily minute of silence in the city center. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Rivne region, UNN reports.

Yesterday at 9 a.m., at the signal of a traffic controller, all road users stopped to honor the memory of those who died in the war. However, the driver of a Volkswagen Passat decided that it was not his business and continued on his way. The driver was not deterred by the fact that there was a traffic controller at the intersection, who banned all traffic - the statement said.

The police reported that after a minute of silence, law enforcement officers found the offender. The driver was charged under Part 2 of Art. 122 (Driving in spite of a prohibitive gesture of a traffic controller) of the Administrative Code. The driver explained that he was in a hurry, so he did not stop.

Recall

A man from Poltava region who drove into a checkpoint on September 28 on the border of Rivne and Zhytomyr regions, killing one policeman and injuring two other people - a law enforcement officer and a soldier - will be tried.