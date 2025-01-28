Driver ignored a request to stop traffic during a minute of silence: a driver was fined in Rivne
Kyiv • UNN
The driver of a Volkswagen Passat did not stop during the minute of silence for those killed in the war, ignoring the request of the traffic police. Law enforcement officers found the offender and fined him for driving while the gesture was prohibited.
In Rivne, law enforcement officers fined a driver who ignored a traffic controller's request to stop traffic during the daily minute of silence in the city center. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Rivne region, UNN reports.
Yesterday at 9 a.m., at the signal of a traffic controller, all road users stopped to honor the memory of those who died in the war. However, the driver of a Volkswagen Passat decided that it was not his business and continued on his way. The driver was not deterred by the fact that there was a traffic controller at the intersection, who banned all traffic
The police reported that after a minute of silence, law enforcement officers found the offender. The driver was charged under Part 2 of Art. 122 (Driving in spite of a prohibitive gesture of a traffic controller) of the Administrative Code. The driver explained that he was in a hurry, so he did not stop.
