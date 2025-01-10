Draft law on demobilization has been developed, but 3 more months are needed to work out implementation mechanisms - Ministry of Defense

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Draft law on demobilization has been developed, but 3 more months are needed to work out implementation mechanisms - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

The draft law on demobilization is ready to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It will take another 3 months to work out the mechanisms for implementing and replacing the military, said the First Deputy Defense Minister.

The draft law on demobilization has been developed and is almost ready to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, but it will take another 3 months to work out the implementation mechanisms.

This was stated by First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk during an hour of questions to the government, reports UNN.

Details

The law has been worked out and is almost ready to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada through the Cabinet of Ministers. And in order for this law to be passed, we are currently working out a number of mechanisms to understand how we will be able to replace the large number of people who will be subject to demobilization with whom or what. In other words, we are practicing new forms and methods of warfare. If so, to be honest, we need at least another three months to work on this. Or, if we submit a law, it will not specify a time limit for demobilization, say, from the moment this law is adopted

- Havryliuk said.

Recall

Roman Kostenko, MP and secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, said that discussions are underway to demobilize the military, but under the current conditions of mobilization, this is unlikely. Currently, more attention is being paid to the rotation of units on the front line.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada

