Draft law on demobilization has been developed, but 3 more months are needed to work out implementation mechanisms - Ministry of Defense

The draft law on demobilization has been developed and is almost ready to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, but it will take another 3 months to work out the implementation mechanisms.

This was stated by First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk during an hour of questions to the government, reports UNN.

Details

The law has been worked out and is almost ready to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada through the Cabinet of Ministers. And in order for this law to be passed, we are currently working out a number of mechanisms to understand how we will be able to replace the large number of people who will be subject to demobilization with whom or what. In other words, we are practicing new forms and methods of warfare. If so, to be honest, we need at least another three months to work on this. Or, if we submit a law, it will not specify a time limit for demobilization, say, from the moment this law is adopted - Havryliuk said.

Recall

Roman Kostenko, MP and secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, said that discussions are underway to demobilize the military, but under the current conditions of mobilization, this is unlikely. Currently, more attention is being paid to the rotation of units on the front line.