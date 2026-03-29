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Delays in Ukraine's NATO accession - The Telegraph reveals the real reasons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

Russian imperial ambitions and myths have been hindering Ukraine's integration into the Alliance for years. The publication refuted three main Kremlin manipulations regarding NATO expansion.

Delays in Ukraine's NATO accession - The Telegraph reveals the real reasons
Photo: www.nato.int

Ukraine is historically close to NATO - both politically and militarily. Despite this, there is a force that has been holding back Ukraine's movement towards NATO for many years, UNN reports with reference to The Telegraph.

Details

One of the real reasons for the delays in Ukraine's accession to NATO is Russia's imperial ambitions, which have shaped fears and myths in the West for years.

The impossibility of Ukraine joining NATO in the near future is just a political construct. Nothing more, nothing less. It can be strengthened indefinitely, or it can be destroyed very quickly - according to The Telegraph publication.

The publication focuses on three main manipulations that Russians have used and continue to use to shape NATO's policy towards Ukraine:

  • "NATO promised not to expand." The Kremlin has been repeating for years that the Alliance promised not to expand eastward after the collapse of the USSR. But the now deceased former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev refuted this statement during his lifetime;
    • "Ukraine's accession to NATO will provoke a war." In fact, Russia attacked Ukraine in 2014 – before that, in 2010, then-President Viktor Yanukovych signed the law "On the Principles of Domestic and Foreign Policy," according to which Ukraine renounced its movement towards NATO;
      • "The war was caused by the prospect of Ukraine's NATO membership." In fact, the administration of US President Joe Biden has repeatedly pointed to the impossibility of joining NATO as long as corruption and a number of other social problems exist in Ukraine.

        Recall

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        Yevhen Ustimenko

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