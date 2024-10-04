Currency exchange rate for October 4: The National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2202 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.22 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 45.52 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.55 and sold for UAH 41.15 at the bank

- Euros can be bought for UAH 46.10 and sold for UAH 45.50 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.40-41.47, and the euro at UAH 45.80-46.95.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.18 - 41.2 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.45-45.46 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

Recall

Ukraine is planning to create a 16 billion euro investment fund by 2027 to support communities and businesses that have suffered losses due to the war. The fund will be filled with funds from international financial institutions and will be part of the Ukraine Facility program.