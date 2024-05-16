Pro-russian court in occupied Crimea fines lawyer for post on illegal mobilisation of students with military deferment

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, lawyer Emil Kurbedinov was fined for his post about summoning students with deferred military service to the military commissariat. UNN writes about it with reference to Krym.Realii.

The russian magistrate court of Simferopol found the lawyer guilty of publishing "inaccurate information about the work of the military enlistment office" and imposed a fine of 30 thousand russian rubles (about 13 thousand UAH).

The russian law enforcement agencies concluded that Kurbedinov's post allegedly "is socially significant information and presented as a reliable message".

In addition, the lawyer's personal telegram channel is considered "a place accessible to an unlimited number of users," so the post is allegedly classified as a public publication.

Kurbedinov himself called this decision a continuation of pressure on lawyers in Crimea. On February 15, the lawyer was detained in Simferopol by the officers of the russian center for countering extremism. A report was drawn up against Kurbedinov under the article "Abuse of freedom of mass information".

Kurbedinov published a post on his personal telegram channel about the illegal summons of deferred students to the military enlistment office.

