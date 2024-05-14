Another 1.5 thousand land plots in occupied Crimea to be transferred to participants of war against Ukraine

In Crimea, another 1.5 thousand land plots are to be transferred to participants of the war against Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Krym.Realii.

The respective polling stations were formed in Saki and Chornomorsk districts of Crimea, said Anatoly Zaichenko, Deputy Minister of Property and Land Relations in Crimea. As noted, the plots are allocated automatically, based on the time of the applicants' queue.

In December 2022, the Russian parliament of Crimea authorized the allocation of free land to participants in the war against Ukraine from Crimea. On April 7 this year, it became known that the Russian-controlled Crimean authorities began issuing orders to grant land plots to participants in the war against Ukraine.

