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Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Syrskyi named the main effect of attacks on Russian oil and military facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

Oleksandr Syrskyi explained the importance of attacks on Russia's oil and gas and defense infrastructure. This undermines the aggressor's military potential and financing.

Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Syrskyi named the main effect of attacks on Russian oil and military facilities

Ukraine considers strikes on targets on Russian territory as strategically important actions that allow for reducing the aggressor's offensive and military-industrial potential. In particular, the goal of such attacks is oil, gas production, and defense infrastructure, which provides Russia with war financing and arms production, said the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in an interview on the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Russian Federation are successful and have strategic importance for weakening the enemy.

These are strategic actions for us, which are indeed successful

- said Syrskyi.

He explained that among the main targets for attack are oil, gas production, and industrial infrastructure facilities. It is at the expense of such enterprises that Russia receives significant foreign currency revenues, which it directs to finance the war.

Syrskyi emphasized that strikes on such facilities undermine the aggressor's military-industrial potential. In particular, this refers to factories that produce missiles, ammunition, and elements of control systems for various types of missile weapons.

As an example, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine cited a number of enterprises specializing in the production of control systems for ballistic and other missiles. He is convinced that striking such facilities is an effective tool for reducing Russia's offensive potential.

Separately, Syrskyi commented on strikes on objects sensitive to Russian exports, in particular "Ust-Luga" and "Primorsk". He noted that such attacks reduce Russia's ability to export oil, including using the so-called shadow fleet.

Strikes on such sensitive objects as "Ust-Luga", "Primorsk", reduce its ability to export oil, including by the shadow fleet

- Syrskyi stated.

Successful operation: Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy on the attack on the "Kremniy El Group" plant in Russia10.03.26, 19:14 • 4523 views

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