CIA Director John Ratcliffe has departed for russia aboard a C-17 for meetings in moscow. CBSNews reports this, citing sources, UNN reports.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe departed for russia today aboard a C-17 for meetings in moscow - journalist Jennifer Jacobs reported.

We remind you

In russia, the landing of a U.S. Air Force aircraft at Moscow's "Vnukovo" airport was recorded.

According to FlightRadar, on the morning of August 25, a military Boeing C-17 Globemaster III with the registration number RCH4555 took off from Riga and landed at Vnukovo.

The aircraft arrived in Riga from the U.S. city of Camp Springs, where Andrews Air Force Base is located — the base of the U.S. president's aircraft, Air Force One.

As noted, C-17 aircraft are used for diplomatic and government transportation. It is indicated that this is the first such aircraft to arrive in moscow since 2017. It is also reported that the last special aircraft from the United States arrived in russia a year and a half ago, when the prisoners Vogel and Vinnik were exchanged.