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Canada's Democratic Party elected a new leader after a devastating electoral collapse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1502 views

Journalist Avi Lewis has become the new leader of Canada's New Democratic Party. He plans to introduce a wealth tax and cap rents.

Canada's Democratic Party elected a new leader after a devastating electoral collapse
Photo: Reuters

The left-leaning New Democratic Party of Canada has elected former journalist, activist, and TV presenter Avi Lewis as its new leader. He won in the first round, securing 56% of the votes, and now faces the challenge of pulling the party out of a deep political crisis following its failure in the federal elections. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

In his victory speech, Lewis stated that the NDP must return to fighting for the interests of ordinary Canadians, who, he said, are increasingly burdened by the cost of living crisis.

The new leader is pursuing a rather tough left-wing agenda. Among his priorities are protecting workers' rights in the age of artificial intelligence, expanding public social services, a wealth tax, rent control, building affordable housing, and even the idea of state-run non-profit grocery stores.

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Separately, Lewis opposes new oil and gas projects, which is already causing tension within the party itself, especially in Canada's oil-producing regions.

For the NDP, it's not a struggle for power, but for survival

Once the main opposition force in Canada, the NDP now holds only six seats in the House of Commons and significantly lags behind the Liberals and Conservatives in opinion polls. After the 2025 elections, the party lost 17 seats, and its then-leader Jagmeet Singh resigned.

Now, Lewis faces a much more difficult task than simply rebranding the party – he will literally have to prove to voters that the NDP has not yet become a political shadow of itself.

Who is Avi Lewis

58-year-old Avi Lewis is a well-known media and political figure in Canada. He worked as a journalist for CBC and Al Jazeera English, and comes from a family deeply connected to the history of the NDP. His grandfather, David Lewis, was one of the party's founders and its leader, and his father, Stephen Lewis, led the NDP in Ontario.

Lewis is also known for his climate and social activism, and his ascent to party leadership could signify a sharp shift of the NDP towards more radical left-wing policies.

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Stepan Haftko

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