Canada imposes new sanctions against manufacturers of Iranian Shahed drones

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The Canadian government has imposed additional sanctions against Iranian Shahed UAV manufacturers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the government press service.

Details

These sanctions target Iranian businessmen and companies directly involved in procurement networks that produce and supply advanced technologies to support the production and transfer of weapons by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The transfer of weapons, drones, and technology by the Islamic Republic of Iran to malicious actors, such as Iranian proxy forces and Russia, for use in the war against Ukraine, fuels armed conflict, threatens the sovereignty of other states, and violates international norms. - stated the Canadian government's message.

They added that Canada will apply sanctions to those who facilitate Iran's actions and will not tolerate actions that undermine regional and international peace and security.

In addition, over the past two years, Canada has taken decisive steps to maintain pressure on Iran and its allies:

sanctions were imposed against individuals responsible for intimidation, violence, and repression; this includes 227 Iranian citizens and 260 Iranian organizations;

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was added to the list of terrorist organizations under Canada's Criminal Code;

Canada also listed the Houthis, Hamas, and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations under its Criminal Code;

Iran was designated as a foreign state supporting terrorism under the State Immunity Act - this happened in 2025.

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