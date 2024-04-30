British intelligence announces the consequences of the Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian airfield in the Krasnodar region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88925 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109064 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151831 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155756 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251660 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174473 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165683 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226594 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36896 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71184 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39047 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32423 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65007 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251660 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226594 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212563 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238283 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225027 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88925 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65007 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71184 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113189 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114075 views
Actual
British intelligence announces the consequences of the Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian airfield in the Krasnodar region

British intelligence announces the consequences of the Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian airfield in the Krasnodar region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 67487 views

An attack by Ukrainian drones on a Russian airfield in Krasnodar Krai damaged aircraft and fuel depots, forcing Russia to disperse its fighter jets and redeploy air defense assets.

British intelligence believes that Ukraine's attack on the Russian Kushchevskaya airfield in the Kuban will force Russia to disperse its fighters and redistribute air defense assets. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, according to UNN.

Details

The report notes that on April 27, it was reported that the SBU used drones to strike the Kushchevskaya air base, as well as the Ilya and Slavyansk oil refineries in the Krasnodar region. the Russian military said it had shot down 66 UAVs, indicating the scale of the attack.

According to British intelligence, a number of Russian aircraft, including Su-34 and Su-35, are stationed at the Kushchevskaya air base. They are used daily in strike operations against Ukrainian frontline positions, including the active use of planning bombs. Open-source video shows several sets of glide bombs being destroyed in a warehouse at the airbase.

Russian planes from Kushchevskaya and a number of other air bases usually fly 100 to 150 sorties a day, with a significant number of them launching ammunition all along the front line, while Russia is trying to achieve a breakthrough solely through firepower, the report said.

Ukraine's ability to disrupt Russian tactical aviation, especially the use of glide bombs, is key to broader frontline defense. This successful strike is likely to lead to further dispersal of Russian aircraft, as well as a redeployment of air defense assets to fill gaps,

- the statement said.

Recall

Ukrainian drones attacked a military airfield in Kushchevskaya, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, damaging aircraft and oil refineries in the region.

It was reported that the drone attack on Krasnodar Krai began around three in the morning and lasted an hour and a half. The first drones attempted to attack the airfield. In total, more than 10 UAVs were sent toward the airfield.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War

Contact us about advertising