British intelligence announces the consequences of the Ukrainian drone attack on a Russian airfield in the Krasnodar region

British intelligence believes that Ukraine's attack on the Russian Kushchevskaya airfield in the Kuban will force Russia to disperse its fighters and redistribute air defense assets. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom, according to UNN.

Details

The report notes that on April 27, it was reported that the SBU used drones to strike the Kushchevskaya air base, as well as the Ilya and Slavyansk oil refineries in the Krasnodar region. the Russian military said it had shot down 66 UAVs, indicating the scale of the attack.

According to British intelligence, a number of Russian aircraft, including Su-34 and Su-35, are stationed at the Kushchevskaya air base. They are used daily in strike operations against Ukrainian frontline positions, including the active use of planning bombs. Open-source video shows several sets of glide bombs being destroyed in a warehouse at the airbase.

Russian planes from Kushchevskaya and a number of other air bases usually fly 100 to 150 sorties a day, with a significant number of them launching ammunition all along the front line, while Russia is trying to achieve a breakthrough solely through firepower, the report said.

Ukraine's ability to disrupt Russian tactical aviation, especially the use of glide bombs, is key to broader frontline defense. This successful strike is likely to lead to further dispersal of Russian aircraft, as well as a redeployment of air defense assets to fill gaps, - the statement said.

Recall

Ukrainian drones attacked a military airfield in Kushchevskaya, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, damaging aircraft and oil refineries in the region.

It was reported that the drone attack on Krasnodar Krai began around three in the morning and lasted an hour and a half. The first drones attempted to attack the airfield. In total, more than 10 UAVs were sent toward the airfield.