Bribery in the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office: the court remanded in custody an official suspected of receiving a bribe of USD 55 thousand.

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88882 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109052 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151819 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155744 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251650 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174471 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165680 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226590 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36834 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71129 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38976 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32387 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64973 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251650 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226590 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212559 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238279 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225024 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88882 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64973 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71129 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113189 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114075 views
Bribery in the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office: the court remanded in custody an official suspected of receiving a bribe of USD 55 thousand.

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28658 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested a tax officer from Kharkiv region on bail of UAH 7 million after she was caught accepting a USD 55,000 bribe from a business representative.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 7 million, an official of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, Tetyana Horban, who is suspected  of incitement to bribery and a request for an illegal benefit. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

Details

On February 16, the HACC investigating judge upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and imposed a preventive measure on an official of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, who was caught receiving USD 55 thousand from a representative of a legal entity and requesting an undue benefit of USD 150 thousand.

The court partially granted the motion of the NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, and imposed a custodial measure of restraint on the suspect with an alternative of UAH 7 million bail.

 , the statement said.

It is noted that in the event of bail, the person will be subject to the relevant procedural obligations.

AddendumAddendum

Tetyana Horban , an official of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, was served with a notice of suspicion of incitement to bribery and a request for an unlawful benefit.

Chief of Staff of Kharkiv Regional State Administration is served suspicion notice of embezzlement of UAH 15 million during procurement of humanitarian aid13.02.24, 18:27 • 22961 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

