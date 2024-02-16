Bribery in the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office: the court remanded in custody an official suspected of receiving a bribe of USD 55 thousand.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has remanded in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 7 million, an official of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, Tetyana Horban, who is suspected of incitement to bribery and a request for an illegal benefit. UNN reports this with reference to the SAPO.

Details

On February 16, the HACC investigating judge upheld the position of the SAPO prosecutor and imposed a preventive measure on an official of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, who was caught receiving USD 55 thousand from a representative of a legal entity and requesting an undue benefit of USD 150 thousand.

The court partially granted the motion of the NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, and imposed a custodial measure of restraint on the suspect with an alternative of UAH 7 million bail. , the statement said.

It is noted that in the event of bail, the person will be subject to the relevant procedural obligations.

Tetyana Horban , an official of the State Tax Service in Kharkiv region, was served with a notice of suspicion of incitement to bribery and a request for an unlawful benefit.

