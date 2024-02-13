ukenru
Chief of Staff of Kharkiv Regional State Administration is served suspicion notice of embezzlement of UAH 15 million during procurement of humanitarian aid

Chief of Staff of Kharkiv Regional State Administration is served suspicion notice of embezzlement of UAH 15 million during procurement of humanitarian aid

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22962 views

The Chief of Staff of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration was served a notice of suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 15 million during the purchase of humanitarian aid.

Investigators of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office have exposed the chief of staff of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Victoria Belyavtseva, and three other people for misappropriating UAH 15.2 million of budget funds when purchasing food for humanitarian needs. This was reported by NABU, according to UNN.  

As UNN correspondents learned from their own sources, it is Victoria Belyavtseva, the chief of staff of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.  

Details

According to the NABU, investigators found that in March 2022, Belyavtseva and a director of a company entered into a trilateral agreement between the UBA, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC, and the same company, and the supply of chicken for free distribution to the population in the frontline regions and in the de-occupied territories.

Subsequently, the official of the Kharkiv DIA, in collusion with the company's officials, forged documents on the alleged receipt of 235 tons of products from the supplier, which became the basis for Ukrzaliznytsia to transfer more than UAH 15 million to the company's accounts. However, the paid for products were never delivered.

- NABU noted. 

In addition to the chief of staff of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Viktoriia Belyavtseva, the director of the above-mentioned company and her deputy, as well as the director of the regional office of the company, were also suspected.

Recall

The prosecutor's office sent to court an indictment against the former acting head of one of the municipal enterprises of Holosiivskyi district, who caused losses of more than UAH 766 thousand during the reconstruction of a gymnasium in Holosiivskyi district.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

