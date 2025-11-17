Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recovery

Queen guitarist Brian May said that his recent health problems, including a minor stroke, were an important warning for him. The musician shared details of his condition during an appearance on Alan Titchmarsh's show. This is reported by UNN with reference to NME.

Details

During the interview, the host reminded the musician about the stroke he suffered last year. May confirmed that it was one of several ailments he had faced.

"I've had a lot of things, Alan, yes, a stroke was one of them. I was lucky. It's a wake-up call," he said.

The musician explained that the stroke happened suddenly and deprived him of control over his left hand. He admitted that it was scary, but noted the "fantastic" medical care.

"They called it a minor stroke... suddenly I lost control of this hand," May said, demonstrating his recovered movements.

He also noted that he did not want to voice the problem earlier to avoid excessive attention:

"I really don't want sympathy... The good news is that I'm fine."

Recall

Queen rock band guitarist Brian May received a knighthood from King Charles III of Great Britain on Tuesday and will now officially be known as Sir.