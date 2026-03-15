Border guards destroyed Russian equipment, ammunition depots, and a mortar

Units of the "Steel Border" brigade of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine struck at the positions of Russian troops and destroyed equipment and field depots of the occupiers. This was reported by the SBGS, writes UNN.

Details

According to border guards, as a result of combat operations, two vehicles, two field ammunition depots, a mortar, an FPV drone launch point, and two shelters of Russian military personnel were eliminated.

The "Steel Border" brigade also published a video of their combat work on their Telegram channel, showing the moment of destruction of equipment and positions of the occupiers.

AFU hit Russian drone and logistics depots in occupied territories - General Staff