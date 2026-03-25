Blow to Trump's "backyard" - US Democrats win elections in Florida

Representatives of the US Democratic Party won two seats in the Florida legislature – a state where Republicans traditionally have strong positions. In particular, Democrats won in the district where Donald Trump's residence "Mar-a-Lago" is located. This is reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Democrat Emily Gregory defeated the Republican candidate for the state House of Representatives, who was supported by Trump. Democrats also narrowly won the state Senate election in Tampa – a place where Jay Collins, a Republican, served as lieutenant governor until August last year.

Gregory, a first-time candidate with a background in healthcare and mental health management, and now running a fitness center for postpartum women, defeated John Maples, a financial advisor who previously served on the local council.

She won despite Trump using his social media accounts to urge people to vote for Maples. This victory continues a series of Democratic successes in special elections and their higher-than-expected results in Florida since Donald Trump won the state decisively in 2024. - the report says.

Recall

US President Donald Trump's approval rating fell to 36%, the lowest since his return to the White House.