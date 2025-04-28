Blackout in the west of the EU: Bank of Spain stated that services are available, but with interruptions

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 8870 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 18286 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 13592 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 15090 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 22192 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 20290 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 12850 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20079 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 67210 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57694 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
2m/s
23%
758 mm
Popular news

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 22472 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

April 28, 08:15 AM • 16819 views

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

April 28, 08:18 AM • 14528 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 28281 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 27755 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 872 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 22189 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 20289 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 20078 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 67208 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Viktor Orban

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 6748 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 27866 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 28394 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 140524 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 55041 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Financial Times

The New York Times

Bild

Telegram

Blackout in the west of the EU: Bank of Spain stated that services are available, but with interruptions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

The Spanish Central Bank reported that online payments in the country are available during the blackout, and the TARGET system is working. CaixaBank assured that their online services are working, but incidents occur in branches and ATMs.

Blackout in the west of the EU: Bank of Spain stated that services are available, but with interruptions

Online banking in Spain works despite the blackout thanks to backup systems. But incidents occur in branches and ATMs. This was stated by the Central Bank of Spain, reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to the Bank of Spain, payments are generally available. The TARGET system is working normally. The systems that manage most of the POS terminals in the country are also working. However, there is less activity, probably because retailers are running out of battery.

Meanwhile, Spanish commercial CaixaBank said its online services are working smoothly. Cards and POS terminals work if sellers have a working terminal.

Let us remind you

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity and usual services.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the readiness of the European Commission to help restore power supply to the Iberian Peninsula after a massive power outage.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

News of the World
European Commission
Spain
Ursula von der Leyen
Brent
$64.49
Bitcoin
$93,819.20
S&P 500
$5,492.15
Tesla
$276.43
Газ TTF
$32.38
Золото
$3,335.89
Ethereum
$1,762.06