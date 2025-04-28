Blackout in the west of the EU: Bank of Spain stated that services are available, but with interruptions

Online banking in Spain works despite the blackout thanks to backup systems. But incidents occur in branches and ATMs. This was stated by the Central Bank of Spain, reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

According to the Bank of Spain, payments are generally available. The TARGET system is working normally. The systems that manage most of the POS terminals in the country are also working. However, there is less activity, probably because retailers are running out of battery.

Meanwhile, Spanish commercial CaixaBank said its online services are working smoothly. Cards and POS terminals work if sellers have a working terminal.

On April 28, a large-scale power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity and usual services.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the readiness of the European Commission to help restore power supply to the Iberian Peninsula after a massive power outage.