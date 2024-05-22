Bitcoin fell by 2.1% and attracted other cryptocurrencies: its price is 69 thousand dollars

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 63559 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103921 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146974 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151318 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247560 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173497 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164860 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148247 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224317 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113035 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 64666 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101025 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 35174 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46949 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 39987 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247560 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224317 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210599 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236422 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223326 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 63559 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 39987 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 46949 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112345 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113281 views
Actual
Bitcoin fell by 2.1% and attracted other cryptocurrencies: its price is 69 thousand dollars

Bitcoin fell by 2.1% and attracted other cryptocurrencies: its price is 69 thousand dollars

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20558 views

The price of bitcoin fell on Wednesday as traders reacted to expectations of new U.S. interest rate data, recording gains after a rise driven by optimism about the Spot Exchange-Traded Fund Ether.

On Wednesday, the price of bitcoin fell as traders decided to lock in gains after a recent upswing driven by optimism about the Spot Exchange-Traded Fund Ether, in anticipation of new U.S. interest rate announcements. Writes UNN with reference to Investing.com.

Details

The price of bitcoin fell on Wednesday as traders reacted to expectations of new U.S. interest rate data, recording gains after a rise driven by optimism about the Spot Exchange-Traded Fund Ether.

Bitcoin has fallen 2.1% in the last 24 hours to 6 69,763. Ether has also fallen 3% in the past 24 hours to 3 3,663, moving away from a two-month high reached in early March. On Monday, the price of the token rose by 18% due to news that the SEC offered exchanges to make adjustments to their applications for spot ETFs Ether before an important decision of the regulator, which is expected this week.

While there is a risk of SEC rejection, the applications reflect progress in approving spot ETFs. Analysts point out that this may increase the likelihood of a positive decision, and the approval of ETFs, similar to previously approved spot Bitcoin ETFs, could provoke a significant increase in cryptocurrency prices.

Bitcoin continues to fluctuate, failing to maintain stable growth. On Tuesday, its price briefly reached 7 71,000, but then fell again to the usual range of 6 60,000 -7 70,000, which has been going on for two months. Despite positive expectations for the spot Ether ETF, overall sentiment in the cryptocurrency market remains subdued due to ongoing concerns about US interest rates.

Several Federal Reserve (FRS) officials said this week that the bank needs more confidence in reducing inflation before it can start cutting interest rates. Now all expectations are turned to the minutes of Fed meetings at the end of April for additional hints about possible rate cuts. High and prolonged interest rates can negatively affect the cryptocurrency market, as they reduce the attractiveness of high-risk investments.

Today, altcoin prices declined, partly due to the retreat of bitcoin, as well as due to the preference of traders in favor of Ether among other altcoins. The strengthening of the dollar also prevented significant growth of the cryptocurrency. Among the major declines, Solana lost 1.6% and XRP lost 2.3%. Meme coins like Dogecoin and SHIB fell 2.8%.

On the other hand, BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF, known as IBIT, showed significant investment inflows, the largest since April. On Tuesday, it raised more than.290 million in investment, the largest one-day inflow this month and just under three times the previous monthly high of травня 93 million recorded on May 16. As a result, IBIT's total assets have grown to more than.19 billion.

On Tuesday, there was a significant influx of investment in IBIT, which contrasts with the beginning of the month, when inflows were minimal or nonexistent from May 1 to May 15. In April, IBIT also recorded its first ever day of investment outflow, which caused pessimism about bitcoin at the time.

Recall

The Ministry of internal affairs warned about a new cyber fraud scheme, where scammers send out messages that "your financial account has been replenished" with embedded links to fraudulent resources to steal citizens ' data and funds.

Bitcoin and ether are losing ground due to investor fears in the US29.04.24, 11:46 • 64613 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy

Contact us about advertising